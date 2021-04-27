April 27, 2021

LCM Honey Bear 2021 Spring Show

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

The LCM Honey Bears will be presenting their 2021 Spring Show “The Hallmarks of High School,” this Friday, April 30, at 7 p.m. in the Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School auditorium. Pre-sale tickets are available for purchase now until Thursday, April 29, and will be available the night of the show until sold out. General Admission $8; Student $5

