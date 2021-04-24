AAUW Orange studies “The Witch Elm”

The Orange chapter of AAUW will discuss the book “The Witch Elm: A Novel” by Tana French at its April Book-Ins meeting. Marilyn Greene Neel will review and lead a discussion of this contemporary work of fiction in the mystery genre through the Zoom platform, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 7 p.m.

Sarah Boehme, AAUW Book-Ins Chair, noted, “The Witch Elm is a psychological thriller. The author tells a compelling story about a young man experiencing violence that upends his life. Then the discovery of a skeleton in an ancient tree causes him to question his sense of self.”

For information on Book-Ins and membership in AAUW, leave a message for Sarah Boehme at (409) 883-4147. AAUW stands for the American Association of University Women. The organization’s mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. Its vision is equity for all. Membership in AAUW is open to any graduate holding an associate or equivalent, baccalaureate, or higher degree from a regionally accredited institution. Others without the above qualifications may enjoy participation through “Friend” memberships.