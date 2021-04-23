Orange County marriage licenses issued 4.12-4.16.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of April 12 – April 16, 2021:
Luke J. Miller and Devin M. Franks
Richard H. Hoffpauir, III and Riki L. Hunnicutt
Darrell R. Evans and Kristin J. Rosalis
Kyle R.D. Phillips and McKensie K. Harris
Jonathon M. Brunet and Shamille M. Simon
Kyle W. Stewart and Taffany S. Rayborn
Andrew P. Chesson and Melissa M. Bordelon
Blain A. Polk and Kimberly S. Prejean
Danny E. Hilton and Beverly J. Collins
James F. Hudson and Osheree M. Simpson
Willie J. Green, Jr. and Jennifer N. Williams
Jacob A. Howell and Amber D. Trejo-Acosta
Gregory S. Ryan and Connie K. Ryan
Robert E. Travelstead and Kimberlie D. Ringham
Ryne D. Shugart and Madison N. Roy
Today is April 23
