OrangeYouBold: Mason jars that spice up your party

Hello beautiful people. The rain kept us all busy trying to stay dry last week. In the photography world it made things a little difficult, but I prevailed with a couple of rescheduled days.

What do you do on a rainy day? The possibilities of staying inside are endless. We can catch up on that spring cleaning we talked about last week, Netflix and chill or get crafty.

Let’s talk crafts. Graduation parties are coming up soon and they can get expensive when you start to decorate. The cost of food, drinks, the location, invitations and so many other things will drive that price tag through the roof. I think you can find creative ways to decorate without breaking the bank.

I know it is common for parents go all out and hire a decorator for parties. I think that is a great idea if you can afford to do it, but if you can save a little money by sharing the workload, I say do it. You will have plenty of new college expenses to deal with.

What can you do? That’s a great question. Start collecting those mason jars now from your family and friends. Mason jars can fit almost any décor. They are extremely versatile, and you have to tap into your creative side. They can be used for a shabby chic theme, island theme and so many more themes.

You can find battery operated twinkle lights on Amazon or Party City to fill the jars with. This is very simple, but it will go a long way when added to your other decorations. I would recommend incorporating them into your centerpieces and along your snack table. You can do these few things and scratch it off your decorator’s bill.

Leave the huge balloon arches and backdrops to the professionals and save money on the details.

It is a great time to include family and friends in the party planning. You get bonus family time, and you save money. That is a win all around.

I hope the season of graduation is filled with great memories and you can soak them all in.

Start collecting those mason jars and thinking of all the ways you can make them bold.

Follow me on Facebook for more ideas for your upcoming celebrations. Saving money is a great thing and so is family time. OrangeYouBold…yes I am.