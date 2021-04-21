David Gerald Pitts, 71, lifelong resident of Orange, passed away on April 20, 2021, in Orange.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. A graveside service with burial will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Sunset Cemetery in Nacogdoches.

Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Nacogdoches, Texas, on May 22, 1949, he was the son of Gerald Dewey Pitts and Joy Madge (Mayfield) Pitts. David worked for many years as a Service Technician for Southwestern Bell and later retired from AT&T. He enjoyed fishing, reading, water skiing, motorcycles and camping. David will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Joy Pitts; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas Dewey Pitts and Donna Broussard Pitts; and niece, Kristen Pitts Fuss.

He is survived by his son, Cameron Taylor Pitts of Orange; and siblings, Harold Ray Pitts of Nacogdoches, Stella Kathy Pitts Smith of Moss Bluff, Louisiana, Margie Ann Pitts of San Augustine, and Penny Pitts Bays and husband Gerald of Buna.