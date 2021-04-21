Adams – Havens Wedding

Faith Alexandria Havens became the bride of Hunter Joseph Adams at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, April 17th, 2021, at The Springs Event Venue in Wallisville in a double-ring ceremony with Pastor George Gaw officiating.

The bride is the daughter of Chad Havens and Rachal Havens. Her grandparents are Sue Cormier Wilks of Orangefield, Lercy Matthews of Orange, Martha Havens of Orange, and Greg Havens of Winnsboro, Louisiana.

The bridegroom is the son of Eric Adams and Kim Adams of Gist. His grandparents are Jan Dicharry and Darrell Dicharry of Mauriceville, the late Mike Adams and the late Abigail Adams, Jerry Steele of Bridge City, the late David Clark and Carrie Clark of Orange.

Attending the bride as maid of honor was Emily Paige Havens, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Katelyn Kuenzel, Haley Hodgkinson, Keely Hodgkinson, Austin Steele, and Makalyn Steele. Daisy Steele and Jennifer (Gracie) Steele were the flower girls.

Ryan Campbell served as the best man. Groomsmen were David Clark, Tyler Hodgkinson, Blayne Milstead, Jeremy Dicharry, and Osiele Medina, while Axle Dicharry and Rafe Vice carried the rings. Don Cormier, Shaun Trahan, and Alex Wimberley served as ushers.

The wedding ceremony was followed by a reception complete with custom cookies by the bride’s aunt Heather Matthews, a DJ, a photobooth, and a meal catered by Two Magnolias of Beaumont.

The bride is a 2017 graduate of Orangefield High School, graduated from Lamar Institute of Technology in 2019, and attends Lamar University majoring in Business. She is employed by Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and William Groves, Jr., MD.

The bridegroom is a 2017 graduate of Orangefield High School, attends Lamar State College-Orange majoring in Instrumentation, and is employed by National Crane Compliance Inspections.

Prenuptial courtesies included a bridal shower hosted by the father of the bride, Chad Havens, and his finance’ Krissy Reese.

Following their honeymoon, the couple will reside in Orange.