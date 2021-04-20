LSCO President and LSCO Foundation Chair Sign Scholarship Awards

Judge Courtney Arkeen, Chair of the LSCO Foundation, and LSCO President Thomas Johnson signed LSCO Foundation scholarship awards today to be given to area students enrolling in LSCO this Fall. The Presidential Scholarship awards $2,000 per student for one year and the Womack Scholarship awards $1,000 per student for one year. LSCO will announce the awards at the students’ high school awards ceremonies.