Mary Alice Jacoway, 89, of Orange, passed away on April 16, 2021 in Beaumont.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 21, at Evergreen Cemetery.

Born in Orange, Texas, on October 19, 1931, she was the daughter of Howard Roy Jacoway and Laura Alma (Bunn). Mary started working for South Western Bell, now AT&T on May 15, 1950 and retired after 33 years and 8 months of employment. She was a faithful member of St. Paul Episcopal Church. Mary was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers club for ..many years. In her younger years she loved working with her father with his bee keeping and honey collection. Mary was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed being outdoors. She will be dearly missed by those who came to know and love her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Alma Jacoway.

She will be remembered fondly by her beloved friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army in Orange.