Barbara Ann Parker, 79, of Vidor, died Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 at her home. She was a longtime resident of Vidor and member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Vidor. She was a homemaker who loved gardening, bird watching, taking care of her animals, quilting, and most importantly spending time with her family and friends. Barbara will have a rosary service Friday, April 23, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes church at 6:00 PM and a Mass Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1:00 pm also at Our Lady of Lourdes church in Vidor. She is survived by her husband of 52 years Arthur Parker of Vidor, TX, daughters Madeline Singleton of Beaumont, TX and Susan Fruge of Lake Charles, LA, sons Gabriel Caballero Jr. of Vidor, TX, William Parker of Vidor, TX, and Craig Parker of Vidor, TX, 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.