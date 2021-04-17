FAITH: Stand Sunday – Abolish Abuse

“But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.” Matthew 18:6 (KJV)

How could anyone bring themselves to harm innocence? However, the dark reality is that there are those who do.

According to the American Society for the Protective Care of Children in 2019, there were 7.9 million children abuse reports filled. There is an annual estimate that 1,840 children died from abuse and or neglect in 2019. There has been a steady climb in the number of child deaths per day due to child abuse and neglect in the United States.

In 1998, there were 3.13 deaths per day. By 2019, it had increased to 5.04. In 2020, there were 251 children who suffered fatality in the state of Texas alone. When will the madness stop?

We can look to pass the blame in several different directions when the truth is it starts with each of us. Children can’t defend themselves against adults, especially our infants which are the ones that suffered the most abuse and neglect.

Stand Sunday will be April 25th. If you don’t mind, let’s support the Child Protective community and wear Blue on that day.

Our children are in need of a village that will protect them from the villains.

Every child deserves to have their voices heard. Every child deserves the opportunity to live a full productive and prosperous life. Every child deserves a chance.

That chance is you and I.

Will you help? Will you at least wear blue? Will you join me and stand against child abuse and neglect?

We may not put millstones around necks. But we can help choke the life out of abuse. Let’s abolish abuse.

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.