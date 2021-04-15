Today is April 15

Tax Day

April is synonymous with many things. Many people get their first glimpse of spring blooms in April, while families of faith look forward to gathering for Passover and Easter. Sports fans may welcome the return of professional baseball in April, while scholastic athletes may associate April with the return of spring sports. Though each of those things tends to be welcomed with open arms, one day in mid-April may not be greeted so warmly.

Each year in the United States, April 15 marks the official deadline for taxpayers to file their tax returns. Taxpayers in the United States must file their returns by this day or face penalties. Though the filing deadline may be in mid-April, it’s wise for taxpayers to begin preparing to submit their returns much earlier than that. For those who have not done so in the first two months of the year, March is a great time to begin preparations to ensure returns are accurate and filed on time.

The Internal Revenue Service offers the following advice to taxpayers who want to get a head start on their returns so they make sure they file on time in 2021.

Gather and organize your records. Many people rely on a professional to work on their returns, and April is such professionals’ busiest time of year. As a result, it’s imperative that taxpayers have all their necessary documents ready prior to their appointments. Any delays could force appointments to be rescheduled, and there’s no guarantee tax professionals will have any open dates on their calendar as the filing deadline draws closer. The IRS notes taxpayers will need their W-2s from employers, forms 1099 from banks and other payers and other income documents and records of virtual currency transactions. In addition, people who received an Economic Impact Payment in 2020 should make sure they have Notice 1444, which includes the amount of the payment and how it was received, as they will need that to file their returns. It’s also important that people who received unemployment income recognize that such income is taxable, so they will need a record of that income, especially if they did not pay taxes on it when it was received.

Where applicable, confirm your Individual Taxpayer Identification Number has not expired. The IRS issues ITINs to individuals who are required to have a U.S. taxpayer identification number but who do not have, and are not eligible to obtain, a Social Security number from the Social Security Administration. The IRS notes that all ITINs not used on a federal tax return at least once in the last three years expired on December 31, 2020. In addition, all ITINs issued prior to 2013 with middle digits of 88 expired at the end of 2020. ITINs with middle digits 90, 91, 92, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98 or 99 that were assigned before 2013 and have not already been renewed also expired at the end of 2020. Visitwww.irs.govto learn more about ITINs.

Contact your tax professional. 2020 was a complicated year, and that figures to create some unique challenges as people file their 2020 tax returns. So it pays to contact your tax preparation professional with any questions you have well in advance of April 15. That’s true for all taxpayers, but especially so for anyone who filed for unemployment, received an Economic Impact Payment or dealt with any other abnormal circumstances in 2020 that could affect their tax returns.

Taxpayers may face unique challenges as they begin to work on their 2020 tax returns. More information is available at www.irs.gov.

D.A.R.E Day

D.A.R.E. teaches kids how to recognize and resist the direct and subtle pressures that influence them to experiment with alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, and other drugs. Kids also learn ways to be in charge and hot to recognize and resist peer pressure. Lessons are taught on how to deal with a bully and how to avoid bullying. And since between 70% and 90% of all crime is drug related, it is absolutely vital that we reach the children of America before it is too late.

Glazed Spiral Ham Day

Southern Style Peach Honey Ham Bake

Smithfield Spirals Hickory Smoked Spiral Sliced Ham

Hickory smoked spiral sliced ham 1 whole

Peach preserves 1 cup(s)

Spicy mustard 2 tbsp.

Peach nectar 2 tbsp.

Balsamic vinegar 1 1/2 tbsp.

Honey 1/4 cup(s)

In a small saucepan, combine all ingredients and bring to a simmer.

Brush 1/3 of the mixture over the ham and bake uncovered for approximately 1 hour or until a meat thermometer reads 130ºF, brushing with the glaze every 20 minutes.

Let the ham stand 10 minutes before carving. Serve with any remaining sauce.

For more recipes visit https://smithfield.smithfieldfoods.com/en-us/recipes/

Laundry Day

Protecting the planet is a goal for many people. Such a goal may seem like it should require a Herculean effort, but oftentimes the smallest and simplest efforts to protect the planet can have profound, long-lasting impacts.

Laundry is a chore few people may look forward to, but one everyone must do. Though doing laundry is typically a mundane task, it also can be wasteful. Men and women may be unknowingly wasting energy and water when doing their laundry. Fortunately, correcting such mistakes and making laundry day more eco-friendly is a simple and effective way to do one’s part in protecting the planet.

Only wash full loads. Washing clothes only when there’s a full load is more efficient than washing half- or almost-full loads. Washing machines consume potentially substantial amounts of energy, so washing only full loads will cut back the amount of energy wasted when machines are used to clean smaller loads. If you must wash small loads, be sure to use the appropriate water-level setting.

Clean lint traps after each load. Lint traps catch lint from clothing so newly cleaned clothes look as good as possible. To ensure clothes dryers are running at peak capacity and not wasting energy, clean the lint traps after each load.

Air dry clothes when possible. The U.S. Department of Energy notes that clothing manufacturers often recommend that certain fabrics be air-dried instead of dried in clothes dryers. But men and women can still air-dry clothes made from fabrics that are dryer-friendly, and doing so greatly reduces the energy consumed on laundry day.

Use the right detergent. Washing clothes in front-loading washing machines or high-efficiency top-loading machines is more eco-friendly, as such machines use less water than more traditional washers. The American Cleaning Institute notes that detergents designed specifically for high-efficiency machines can ensure clothes are well-cleaned.

Separate certain items when drying clothes. Blue jeans and bath towels can take a long time to dry. When included among cotton T-shirts and other lightweight fabrics, jeans and towels can make it harder for these items to dry. This compels men and women to run their dryers for longer periods of time, thereby consuming more energy. Separate items when drying so lightweight clothing can dry as quickly as possible. If necessary, air-dry stubborn towels and jeans after drying them for a little while in the dryer.

Doing laundry might not be the most engaging chore, but it can be eco-friendly.