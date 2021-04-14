OrangeYouBold: Time for spring cleaning

Hello beautiful people. I hope you had a chance to partake in the activities presented to Orange this weekend. It was a beautiful weekend filled with a car show, great fishing and Art in the Park. The turnout was record breaking at each event. I always love to see local artists present their works.

What did you find this weekend at Art in the Park? Maybe you found a piece to fit a space you’ve been looking to fill. You may have found a piece you had to have, but you don’t have place for it to go. That is often the case for me.

It’s the perfect time of the year for you to make room for new things. You can always gift your old things to someone in need or sell them in to supplement the financial cost of new things.

In today’s world we have more avenues available to us than a traditional yard sale. Don’t get me wrong, yard sales are still extremely effective. It is still a favorite past time of mine.

How do you go about deciding what stays and what goes? That can be a little tricky. Any item that holds a strong sentimental value to you should probably stay. It may need to find a new destination in your home but should stay. Finding an item that you have fallen in love with should find a spot in your home. You want to surround yourself with the things that bring you joy.

Your old things will be new things for someone else. Spring cleaning is the perfect thing to send out the old and bring in the new.

Take it one room at a time. Set a goal for yourself to remove a specific number of items that feel right to you. I always recommend getting rid of more things than you bring in.

Spring cleaning can also be used to make some extra cash for that next weekend getaway. I highly recommend Facebook clean out posts with the photos in the comments of the items you are selling. Make sure you set your own set of rules for people wanting items. Have them pay upfront and decide if you want them to pick up in person.

If you fail to set guidelines you will end up with items that do not sell and bigger headache than you want.

Make bold choices about your spring cleaning and your new décor.

OrangeYouBold…yes I am. Check out my Facebook page for tips on spring cleaning.