Anger Management Classes will be held starting Tuesday, May 4, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. for three Tuesdays at Family Worship Center at 2300 41st Orange, Texas (Old Bancroft School) Enter on right side of building by Wells of agape sign. (room 35) No Childcare Provided. Go to www.wellsofagape.org click on classes and services, then Anger Management to register. You can pay with the donate button. It is $40 per person (non-refundable). Where it says “write a note” just type the names of who you are paying for and Anger Management class so we will know it is not a donation. You should do this before 1st class. You must attend all three classes to receive a certificate of completion.