Orange County marriage licenses issued 4.5-4.9.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of April 5 – April 9, 2021:
Andrew J. Daville and Emmalee B. Waddell
Richard T. Ties-Johns and Caitlin P. Rucker
Christopher J. Frederick and Alicia D. Diggs
William J. Cowart and Bianca T. Tristan
Ellis L. Woolwine and Kati N. Hill
Adam L. Henderson and Tiffany M. Sikes
Justin L. Bertrand and Tara D. Lafley
Brad D. Eads and Jennifer L. Haley
Nicholas J. Albrecht and Shanice M. Hagler
Daniel A. Blake and Beverly A. Gillingham
David A. Owens and Theresa L. Owens
William K. Watkins, Jr. and Sabrina M. Gaston-Brown
Derrick K. Holloway and Mkenzie K. Jones
Paton D. Willis and Brittany R. Bailey
Cameron W. Fountain and Lexi M. Stevenson
Russell G. Freeman and Cheyenne J. Bland
Michael J. Richard and Kolbie A. Brashear
Peyton D. Decker and Lyla N. Montoya
Jennifer E. Bramblett and Sarah L. Seipple
Logan M. Conner and Mechelle D. Smith
Tristan D. Jones and Clarissa L. Martinez
Jared L. Behan and Kristen D. Grozier
