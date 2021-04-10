Cowboy Church Pro Rodeo returns

It’s rodeo time and Cowboy Church of Orange County is ready.

This year’s event will be 7:30 p.m. Friday April 16 and Saturday April 17 at Tin Top 2 Arena & Event Center located at 3810 Old Peveto Road in Orange, approximately two miles from the church.

Competitive events for senior youth and adults include Bareback Bronc, Steer Wrestling, Ladies’ Breakaway Roping, Team Roping, Tie Down Roping, Saddle Bronc, Barrel Racing (Pee Wee, Juniors & Open Barrels), and Bull Riding.

Cowboy Church Pro Rodeo 2021 will have Mutton Bustin’ (5 yrs and under), Calf Scramble (12 yrs and under) and Sheep Scramble (6 yrs and under), and kids will need to get to the rodeo grounds a little early the night “of,” to get signed up. The Hometown Barrels events will be: Pee Wee Barrels (9 yrs and under), Junior Barrels (15 yrs and under), and Open Barrels. Sign-up for these will be by phone, and participants must call Shane Young at 409-988-3637 on Tuesday, April 13 between 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. to get signed up.

Kids events such as Mutton Bustin’, Sheep Scramble and Calf Scramble can sign up on the night of the event. Bicyles are awarded to the winners of selected children’s events.

Prefer not to ride? There will be concession stands available as well.

T-shirts and tickets for the drawing of a Henry .44 mag are available for pre-sale NOW on Sundays at Cowboy Church of Orange County, 673 FM 1078, Orange. For bulk T-shirt sales for your family group or organization, call 281-813-8448.

The Cowboy Church of Orange County PRO RODEO’s mission is to provide wholesome family entertainment through the sport of rodeo which promotes teamwork, leadership, athleticism, horsemanship and various skills required by the cattle industry.