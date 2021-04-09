Art in the Park and Orange Riverfront Car Show start delayed

The Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau staff has made the decision to delay the start time of Art in the Park and the Orange Riverfront Car Show due to unfavorable weather conditions predicted during the participant arrival times.

Art in the Park and the Orange Riverfront Car Show will be returning to downtown Orange on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The community is invited to spend the day strolling throughout Stark Park and finding unique items provided by artists and crafters. You can then hop over Front Avenue and take a look at a number of classic cars, show cars, sports cars, motorcycles, and much more! An award ceremony will take place beginning at 3 p.m. at the Riverfront Pavilion for the top 25 car show entries and the top 5 motorcycle entries.

Registration for the car show will be held at the Riverfront Pavilion, located at 601 W. Division, the morning of the event beginning at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is not available for the car show.

All vendors and attendees will be responsible for following any and all COVID-19 regulations issued by the office of the Governor of the State of Texas and recommended by the Center for Disease Control at the time of the event.

Additional information may be obtained from the Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau office at 409-883-1011 or 409-883-1010.