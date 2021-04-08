Today is April 8

Zoo Lover’s Day

Make the most of a visit to the zoo

A trip to the zoo is a great way to enjoy an afternoon as a family. Visiting the zoo involves spending time in the great outdoors and introduces adults and children to non-native animals and their habitats.

Today’s zoos are committed to conservation efforts, educational pursuits and breeding animals – particularly endangered species – to replenish their numbers. Many animal exhibits seek to replicate natural environments as much as possible so animals are as healthy and happy as they would be in the wild.

North America is home to a variety of zoos, including the Calgary Zoo, the Toronto Zoo, the San Diego Zoo, Lincoln Park Zoo, and the Central Park Zoo. According to CBS Local, The Bronx Zoo, located in a borough of New York City, is the largest zoo in the United States. The Bronx Zoo encompasses 265 acres and features 4,000 animals.

Even though a trip to the zoo can seem easy enough, there are ways to improve a visit and make the most of time spent seeing and learning about the animals that live there.

· Start your trip before you get to the zoo. Find out which animals are featured at the zoo and do some research prior to your visit. While at the zoo, enjoy observing the animals and putting your newfound knowledge to use.

· Explore special features. Plan to visit the zoo on a day when there is a special exhibit or hands-on learning experience, such as a feeding or meet-and-greet with animals.

· Plan ahead. Visit the zoo website to print a map and get schedules so you don’t waste any time looking for exhibits.

· Mimic the animals. Children can tour the zoo while imitating the sounds and movements of the animals they see. This will make the day more entertaining and reinforce lessons.

· Pack a lunch. Plan a picnic beside a favorite outdoor exhibit. Bringing food from home is cost-effective and the backdrop provides amazing ambiance. Just don’t share lunch with the wildlife, which are on specialized diets.

Days at the zoo can be exciting excursions that are easy to plan and even easier to enjoy.

