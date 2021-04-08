Scholarships Available for Emergency Medical Technician Training

Acadian Ambulance Service is offering scholarships to recent and upcoming high school graduates interested in becoming Emergency Medical Technicians. The $1,300 scholarships help to cover the cost of the four-month EMT training program at any of Acadian’s National EMS Academy campuses in Louisiana (Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Covington, Houma, Lake Charles, Lafayette, New Orleans) and Texas (Austin, Beaumont, San Antonio).

The 14-week online hybrid class offers students the opportunity to continue to work while taking online, on-demand, EMT classes. The classes start in June and are conducted by Acadian’s National EMS Academy and are accredited through the South Louisiana Community College and the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service systems.

Upon graduating and passing the National Registry exam, the successful candidates will become full-time EMTs. There is a nationwide shortage of EMTs and paramedics. Most of the Academy’s graduates will be offered positions with Acadian Ambulance Service. The average starting salary for an Acadian EMT is $35,000, while paramedics earn an average of $63,000 annually.

To apply for a scholarship, the applicants must meet the following requirements:

Applicant must be graduating high school in 2021 or a recent high school graduate (2020, 2019) and must be at least 18 years of age by August 31, 2021. Applicant must be a licensed driver with a minimum of one year of driving experience GPA of 2.5 or above Submit a letter of recommendation from a teacher or counselor Submit a 500-word essay on why they want to pursue a career in emergency medicine. Deadline to apply is May 1, 2021

For more information and to apply for a scholarship, visit FutureMedic.com