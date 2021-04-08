Congressman Dr. Brian Babin tours LSCO Technical and Workforce Programs
Lamar State College Orange (LSCO) hosts Congressman Dr. Brian Babin on campus on Wednesday. Congressman Babin met with President Dr. Thomas Johnson and toured several skills, trades, and workforce programs, including the Maritime and Industrial Technology programs. Johnson shared with Babin that LSCO is committed to providing a well-educated and skilled workforce that is ready to go to work in our community.
