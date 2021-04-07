Woodland Clinic Invitational

Teams throughout East Texas participate in the Rubin Stringer Invitational Woodland Clinic at Claiborne West Park on Monday. Students in Agricultural courses in 11 school districts identify trees and other foliage in a competition. Agricultural education can be applicable to every field, not just farming and ranching. Today, agriculture encompasses science, design, research, business principles, marketing, and much more. From floral design to computer science, research and development to modern medicine, our students find limitless opportunities to discover the best in themselves while learning values that last a lifetime.