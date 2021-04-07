Letter to the Editor: Black Woman Scorned

As an African American woman calling for help by white officers in our neighborhood they do not care. I called for assistance and yes, they did come to my home and did their job. I did mention I had a lawyer on standby because of the injustice we see as African Americans. He had everything on his recorder. I was concerned about my husband taking things out of my house which he did. I told the officer. He said call your lawyer. Okay so I called his boss, Captain Longis. I guess and he passes me off. The Orange Police Department is rude and don’t care about us African Americans. They did not do anything to help me and made me feel like a BLACK WOMAN SCORNED.

U. Smith

Orange, Texas