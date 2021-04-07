Community Briefs 4.7.21

Send community events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Sign ups for Cowboy Church Pro Rodeo Kids Events

Cowboy Church Pro Rodeo 2021 will have Mutton Bustin’ (5 yrs and under), Calf Scramble (12 yrs and under) and Sheep Scramble (6 yrs and under), and kids will need to get to the rodeo grounds a little early the night “of,” to get signed up. The Hometown Barrels events will be: Pee Wee Barrels (9 yrs and under), Junior Barrels (15 yrs and under), and Open Barrels. Sign-up for these will be by phone, and participants must call Shane Young at 409-988-3637 on Tuesday, April 13 between 6-9 p.m. to get signed up.

Getting Better Grief Group

Best Hospice Care of Texas hosts Getting Better Grief Group Orange every Thursday from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. from April 8-May 27, 2021 at Orange Train Depot located at 1210 West Green Ave in Orange or via Zoom. Register with Zoom in advance at https://bit.ly/2XSGiL2 Licensed Professional Counselor Chuck Olliff will lead the group. For more information call 409-813-1116 or email chuck@chuckolliff.com

Book signing

A book signing for Cindy Wade Idiom’s book, Nannie’s Hands, will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7 at The Garden District, located at 7536 State Hwy 87 N in Orange. The book is available on Amazon. Idiom is a 1970 graduate of Little Cypress. We are looking forward for everyone to come and wish this hometown girl the best.

Parenting Class

In order to keep our clients and volunteers safe, we will be doing our upcoming Parenting class on Saturday, April 10 via ZOOM.

This will be an all-day class 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

If you have someone that needs to register, they can go to www.wellsofagape.org

Under the classes and services tab click on Parenting class. There will be instructions there as well as a link for them to click on to register.

Once they register, we will send them information on what they will need to do prior to the date of the class.

CASA Classic Golf Tournament

CASA Classic Golf Tournament benefitting the programs of CASA of the Sabine Neches Region is from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Wildwood Golf Course. Four person Scramble, $300 per team, $100 Hole Sponsor. Register at casanr.org for more information call 409-886-2272

Free Concerts

As part of Bassmaster Fishing Tournament, the Orange County River Festival and The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce present free concerts April 8 – April 10 at the Orange Boat Ramp. Thursday, April 8 at 7 p.m. is Joey Greer. Friday at 7 p.m. is New Orleans Bag of Donuts. Britt Godwin is performing at 6 p.m. and Neal McCoy hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 10.

Art in the Park and Orange Riverfront Car Show

Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting Art in the Park and the Orange Riverfront Car Show at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 10 at Stark Park located at 201 7th Street in Orange.

Bloomin’ Crazy Plant

Our annual Bloomin’ Crazy Plant sale will be held Saturday, April 10 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Cormier Park, 8235 FM 1442 in Orangefield between the railroad tracks and the Catholic Church. We will have a large variety of plants along with several vendors to enhance your gardening experience. Masks will be required to enter the pavilion. Temperatures will be taken prior to entrance. Tickets will be given out on a first come basis and the number of people allowed in at a time will be limited to properly social distance. For more information, please email ocmg1990@gmail.com

Bimonthly meeting of Friends of the Orange Depot

The meeting of the board of the Friends of the Orange Depot scheduled for Thursday, April 8 at 5:30 p.m. has been postponed until mid-May. Excitement is building about the Saturday, May 1 Depot Day, outdoor fun with train and pony rides, a bounce house, musical entertainment and tours of the Orange Depot. Thanks to the sponsors who are supporting the annual fundraiser.

Free Electronic Filing Tax Services

Jackson Community Center will be offering Free Tax Assistance through Lamar University Community Tax Center. Fast refund and electronic filing are available to eligible families and individuals earning up to $57,000.

Date and time: Thru April 15, 2021. Open Monday thru Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 520 W. Decatur Ave in Orange, Texas, by appointments only.

To schedule an appointment and for additional information please contact Elizabeth Campbell, Program Manager at (409) 779-1981 or email jccorange@gmail.com

A&M AgriLife Extension Office Programs

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office has some upcoming programs in April:

April 13, 20, and 27: Intro to Beekeeping: The topics that will be covered in this series are Equipment, Personal Protective Gear, Hive Products, and Basic Biology & Starting Concerns. The cost for the whole series is $25 if paid prior to the class and $30 if paid at the door. This will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the AgriLife Extension Office on FM 1442 in Orange. Please reserve your spot by April 10 by calling the Extension Office at 409-882-7010.

April 17: Cooking Class for Adults with Rocky: Have fun while cooking healthy recipes. You will be preparing a 3-course meal, have mystery box ingredients, and door prizes. Your instructor will be Rocky Bridges and will be held at 10 a.m. The cost of this class is $25 per person due by April 9. This will also be held at the AgriLife Extension office on FM 1442 in Orange. Call 409-882-7010 to sign-up for the class. Class size is limited.

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Fly Ins

Orange County Radio Control Club meets each Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the club’s airfield located at 10623 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Guests are welcome as long as club members are present. Learn more about building and flying remote controlled airplanes with other enthusiasts.

Hand Quilting Demonstration

Thrift and Gift Shop holds a free Hand Quilting demonstration from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., every Tues. and Thurs. at 350 South 37th Street in Orange (located in the old Salk School). For more information call 409-886-7649.