Vehicle Title & Registration waiver ends Apr. 14

Vehicle Title & Registration Waiver Ends April 14, 2021

Texans have until the end of that day to complete overdue transactions

(AUSTIN, Texas – April 5, 2021) The temporary waiver of certain vehicle title and registration requirements, announced by Governor Greg Abbott on March 16, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will end at 11:59 p.m. on April 14, 2021, with no grace period. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) reminds Texans to complete any overdue transactions now. After April 14, 2021, law enforcement may begin issuing citations to motorists operating a vehicle without a current registration sticker or current registration receipt. There is no grace period after the April 14, 2021 deadline.

Three ways to renew your vehicle registration:

Online: Visit TxDMV.gov or www.Texas.gov. This is the quickest and least expensive way to renew. Save $1 if you renew online. Online renewal is available up to nine months past your registration expiration date.

Mail: Return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment and other required information to your county tax assessor-collector. Motorists choosing to renew by mail need to allow adequate time for mail delivery and processing.

In Person: Visit the office of your county tax assessor-collector. In many counties, in-person renewal is also available at other locations, such as certain grocery stores. Contact your county tax office to check hours and locations.

Reminder: Before renewing registration, Texans will need to obtain a passing vehicle inspection at the state vehicle inspection station of their choice, unless their vehicle is exempt from inspection requirements.

The expiring temporary waiver covers the following services:

Initial vehicle registration.

Vehicle registration renewal.

Vehicle titling.

Renewal of permanent disabled parking placards.

30-day temporary permits.

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles does not issue driver licenses or state ID cards. Texans should contact the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) at www.dps.texas.gov/driverlicense/ for these services.