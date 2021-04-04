Happy Easter!

The History of Easter Bonnets

When celebrating Easter, many Christians don their best apparel to attend church services and family gatherings. On Easter Sunday, gentlemen often put on their best suits and women their fanciest dresses. Children, too, wear formal clothing on Easter Sunday. Girls in particular tend to wear an item of interest that seems to only appear once per year.

Bonnets are part of the Easter attire for many girls, and even some women. Bonnets are part of long tradition of wearing new clothes on Easter that originated in parts of Europe, such as Great Britain. In fact, the tradition even dates back to Shakespearean times, as an “Easter suit” is referenced in “Romeo and Juliet.”

According to some historians, there was a notion that ill-luck would affect a person who did not have something new to wear on Easter, and the bonnet is an element of newness that fits the bill for many young girls and women.

It wasn’t until the 19th century that the Easter bonnet gained popularity in the Americas. Women and children participating in Easter parades, notably the New York City Easter Parade, could be seen in their finest clothes with intricate bonnets – often wreathed in flowers – on their heads. Because Easter coincides with spring, lilies, daffodils, azaleas, hyacinths, and other blooms would adorn hats and hair.

Even though the Easter bonnet may not be as popular as it once was, many people still embrace this tradition. In areas of the United Kingdom, for example, children and women design elaborate and ostentatious bonnets. In the United States, some hat-decorating contests still coincide with Easter festivities. Children in primary grades also may design Easter- or spring-themed hats that they can wear during holiday celebrations.

Easter bonnets have a storied history. From European beginnings to parade staples, they’re often a hallmark of the spring season.

Easter centerpiece ideas to beautify the table

Easter is a springtime holiday that marks a prime opportunity to cast off the remnants of winter weather and dress a home in bright, colorful hues. Come Easter, tulips and daffodils may be sprouting, lilies are on display in churches and many other spring touches are incorporated into home decor. Celebrants who will be hosting their families or more intimate Easter gatherings can extend the eye-catching improvements to the dining table. Easter centerpieces are a prime way to add color and ambiance to interior designs. Here’s a look at various ways to decorate the table for Easter celebrations. · Carrot-filled container: Embrace an Easter bunny theme by hanging a bundle of carrots inside a glass vase or bowl and topping with orange, yellow and other spring-themed flowers and greenery. · Pussy willow basket: Weave pussy willow stems into a basket shape or braid them together to make a ring. Then fill with colored Easter eggs or flower petals. · Nested flowers: Purchase a wooden or wicker basket and weave or glue small twigs onto it. This will give it the look of a natural bird’s nest, which is one of the markers of the spring season. The nest can cradle spring blooms, such as tulips, or hold Easter eggs. · Easter bunny garden: Fill a shallow ceramic bowl with floral design moss or another green filler. Place a gold-foil chocolate bunny or a ceramic rabbit in the center and put small tealight candles and a small glass canister of pastel-colored candy eggs to complete the picture. · Take a ‘peep’: Marshmallow Peeps® are an Easter staple and they can have a place outside of Easter baskets. Line a small vase with Peeps. Place cut flowers inside for a festive centerpiece. · Rainy day decor: April showers bring May flowers. Put that sentiment on display by purchasing an inexpensive pair of brightly colored rubber rain boots. Place cut fresh tulips into narrow glass vases and then slip the vases inside of the boots for a festive and funny table conversation piece. · Floating flowers: Poke the stem of a flower into a square of bubble wrap. Place into a small fishbowl filled with water and watch the flowers float on top. Tint the water a pastel hue if desired. · Painted pinecone bouquet: If you have pine cones left over from Christmas decorations or a pile that the kids may have collected from the yard, paint them in bright colors for an Easter makeover. Place in the container of your choice and add some faux or real greenery to complete the bouquet picture. Dining tables can be incorporated into Easter decor. There are many different creative options for crafting centerpieces guests will adore.

First things first

The Wright brothers made the world’s first heavier-than-air flight in Kitty Hawk, NC in 1903 and their airplane — at least of piece of it — is about to make aviation history again, this time on Mars, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. NASA has outfitted its rover, Perseverance, which is on a mission to explore the Red Planet, with a small helicopter. The chopper, carrying a fragment of the wing fabric from the Wright Flyer 1, will be launched in the near future, making history yet again on the first extra-terrestrial flight of a heavier-than-aircraft on another planet. Amanda Wright Lane and Stephen Wright, Wilbur and Orville’s great grand-niece and nephew, issued a statement noting that it would please them “to know that a little piece of their 1903 Wright Flyer I, the machine that launched the Space Age by flying barely one quarter of a mile, is going to soar into history again on Mars.”

Riding out the pandemic

How’s a kid to cope with the self-isolating restrictions during the COVID crisis? Ben Tolliday of Sandy Springs, GA says he likes to build stuff, so he built himself a roller coaster , says the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. Despite the fact that Ben is self-confident, when he finished turning his family’s backyard into an amusement park, he had his concerns. As he put it, “I was absolutely terrified. But I guess because I built it, I knew how sturdy it was. So, I was pretty confident I’d be OK, but I was screaming my head off. It was crazy.” His mom says she’s looking forward to getting her yard back but she’s also proud of her son and enjoyed her turn to take a ride on Ben’s contraption. Ben is heading to college in the fall and says he’s thinking about a career in the roller coaster business.

