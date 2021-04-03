FAITH: Christ – the Ultimate C.A.S.A.

For those who may not know what C.A.S.A. stands for, it’s the acronym for Court Appointed Special Advocate. CASAs advocate for the best interest of the children that have been abused or neglected and have fallen into the CPS system.

CASAs look to ensure that the child’s voice is heard.

There was an old school cliché, children are to be seen and not heard. This is the very mindset of those who look to abuse children and have them locked into thinking that neglective and abusive treatment is normal and they are deserving of this terror.

CASAs steps in to first stop the emotional, mental and/or physical abuse the child in enduring.

Next CASAs look to begin the process of healing and wholeness. This is not an easy and eagerly accepted process as it takes a child trusting an adult that’s in the same likeness of the person who is administrating the abuse.

As the trust builds, faith begins to blossom in the child that there is a better way. That they can be saved.

As we are in the midst of arguably the greatest holiday the world observes, we are reminded of the awesome act of advocacy demonstrated through the death of Jesus Christ.

Over the course of our lives and for some as recent as reading this memo, we experience abuse and or neglect. The world will give us tribulations and it must needs be that offenses come.

For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish, but shall have eternal life. No greater love than a man has than to lay down his life for his friends.

While we were yet sinners, being abused and neglected that the ways of sin Christ died. It is in the best interest of God’s creation, His sons and daughters that Christ would give His life.

Due to the death and resurrection of Christ the veil was split allowing for our voices to be heard.

If you are experiencing abuse or neglect due to sin nature, I invite you into the CPS, Christ Protective System. God has appointed the Holy Spirit to be your CASA and Christ to be lead counsel.

You are loved, you are valued and you are worth fighting for. Try Christ, the Ultimate CASA. He wants to advocate for you.

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.