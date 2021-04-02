Orange County marriage licenses issued
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of March 29-April 1, 2021:
Kevin P. Vidalier and Shelley J. Clayton
Dustin R. Hebert and Brianna J. Strayve
Harold T. Freeman and Kristen M. Franke
Thomas D. Krnavek and Jody L. Krnavek
Casey M.P Harris and Raven C. Cole
Mack D. Clary and Jennifer L. Rinehart
Jarrett K. Kral and Kristin A . Cantrell
David C. Claybar and Sabrina L. LeMaire
Jason L. Mears and Lindsay N. Bagsby
James B. McNeil, Jr. and Betty D. Chance
Aaron W. Wright and Rosharon N. Tibbs
You Might Like
Today is April 2
Peanut Butter and Jelly Day The health benefits of peanut butter Peanut butter can be found in kitchen cabinets across... read more