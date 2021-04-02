Grace Lutheran Church to host Easter Egg Hunt
Grace Lutheran Church at 2300 Eddleman Road in Orange will be having an Easter Egg Hunt right after service on Easter Sunday (about 2:30 pm). Grace is inviting the neighborhood children 12 and under to come join in the hunt. Easter Service begins at 1:30 pm.
You Might Like
Commissioner George P. Bush announces more than $10.9 million for flood and drainage improvements for Orange County
AUSTIN — Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced the Texas General Land Office (GLO) approved $10,934,201 in Hurricane Harvey... read more