Beverly Reed 1949-2021

Beverly Ann Reed, 72, of Orange, passed away on March 31, 2021 in Beaumont.

Born on February 6, 1949 in San Antonio, Texas she was the daughter of Lloyd Jerkins and Elizabeth (Bibb) Jerkins. Beverly was a loving, devoted wife and mother that treasured her children and family above all else. She was a MAMA in every sense of the word. Beverly devoted her life to caring for others, not only her children but also other people’s children, orphaned or sick animals, and anyone that needed a friend or to be loved. She was a strong woman that always did for others and never complained, despite any hardship she might have faced.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Charles “Bo” Reed; her parents, Llyod Jerkins and Elizabeth Bibb; her brothers, Alan Jerkins and Johnny Jerkins, and her grandson, Richard Leonard.

She is survived by her children, Dempsey Leonard, Geneva Thompson, Mary Reed, David Reed and wife Sarah, Daniel Reed and wife Elise, Debbie Reed and Jo, Katherine Reed, and Sharon Clendenin and husband T.J; grandchildren, Darren Thompson, Michael Leonard, Justin Krantz, Mercedes Williams, Summer Choate, Ashton Mclane, Dusty Rash, Davin Rash, Christopher Clendenin, Corbin Clendenin, Kane Clendenin, Zachary Florer, Kyle Florer, Reed Florer, Kassidy Reed, and Easton Dupuy; as well as many great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army at 1221 River Bend Drive Dallas, Texas 75247 or to the Beaumont Cancer Center at 3555 Stagg Dr. Beaumont, Texas 77701