April 1, 2021

Mauriceville Middle Band Earns Sweepstakes

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:27 am Thursday, April 1, 2021

The Mauriceville Middle School Band brought home a Sweepstakes trophy from Concert and Sight-Reading Contest today. The group received Superior (1) ratings from all six judges! There are 3 judges in performance and 3 in Sight-Reading. Kathy Smith is the Band Director for MMS.

