Spring Art Walk is Back!
LAKE CHARLES – On Saturday, May 8th, from 3 pm to 7 pm, downtown Lake Charles will once again celebrate the Lake Area’s vibrant cultural commun
Coffee shops, businesses, restaurants, and other downtown spaces will be transformed into pop-up galleries for the evening, complete with street performers, art competitions,
The Art War competitions, in which teams of adult and student artists compete to create a mural in one hour in front of a live audience, will make its highly anticipated return. A new element to this year’s competition is the theme of “The Life and Legacy of Nellie Lutcher.” Participants will gain inspiration from the late great jazz musician and her influence on the genre. Mediums and styles range from ink and brush to traditional oil and acrylic and even graffiti will be used as the audience gets to watch the entire creation process, and vote with tip money to choose the winners.
“Spring Art Walk has always transformed downtown Lake Charles in a unique way. This year, it represents a return to normalcy for area creatives, and small businesses,” said Devan Corbello, The Arts & Humanities Council’s executive director.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed by vendors, venues, and event staff. Participants are encouraged to wear mask, socially distance, and utilize the sanitizing stations during the event.
Participating venues plus featured artists and performers will be released soon. Applications to participate as a vendor, venue, or as a competitor in the Art War, please visit: https://artscouncilswla.org/
Spring Art Walk is presented by the Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA, CSE Federal Credit Union, and the City of Lake Charles.
