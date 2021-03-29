March 29, 2021

Ultimate Easter Weekend

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:27 pm Monday, March 29, 2021

Fruit City is Back is hosting The Ultimate Easter Weekend on April 4, 2021 at Navy Park in Orange. An egg hunt for ages 3-11 will be held from 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. The family event will include prizes, fun jumps and snocones. No venders will be present. To donate to the event, CASHAPP: $FruitCityIsBack For more information visit their Facebook page.

