March 29, 2021

Book signing – Nannie’s Hands

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:10 pm Monday, March 29, 2021

A book signing for Cindy Wade Idiom’s book, Nannie’s Hands, will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7 at The Garden District, located at 7536 State Hwy 87 N in Orange. The book is available on Amazon. Idiom is a 1970 graduate of from Little Cypress. We are looking forward for everyone to come and wish this hometown girl the best.

