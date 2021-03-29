Book signing – Nannie’s Hands
A book signing for Cindy Wade Idiom’s book, Nannie’s Hands, will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7 at The Garden District, located at 7536 State Hwy 87 N in Orange. The book is available on Amazon. Idiom is a 1970 graduate of from Little Cypress. We are looking forward for everyone to come and wish this hometown girl the best.
You Might Like
Trunk Sale brings out a crowd
Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) is holding a Trunk Sale at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church parking lot, located at 1401 W.... read more