FAITH: As Israel reopens, ‘Whoever does not get vaccinated will be left behind’

The above title is a quote from the New York Times. I was listening to talk-radio the other day and heard several Israelite women speaking about being forced to take the vaccine, so I started researching the topic.

According to the New York Times – “New government and business initiatives are moving in the direction of a two-tier system for the vaccinated and unvaccinated, raising legal, moral and ethical questions.” (nytimes.com).

That wasn’t a lot of information so I went to CBS News and it states this: “Jerusalem — Israel’s parliament approved a law this week that will allow the personal information of people who chose not to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to be shared with local and national authorities for the next three months. Proponents of the law argue that it will be an effective means of encouraging vaccinations, but many see it as blatant violation of privacy.” “The Health Ministry has been issuing Israelis who’ve been inoculated, or recovered from COVID-19, with a so-called “Green Pass.” Only those who carry the pass can get into the country’s recently-reopened hotels, gyms, swimming pools, theaters and concert halls. Under the new law, anyone eligible to get a Green Pass and who opts not to, could soon find themselves facing even more restrictions.” (cbsnews.com).

Sounds like a set up for taking the “Mark”, or not taking the “Mark”.

Revelation 13:17, NIV: “so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark…”

I’m not saying this vaccine is the “Mark”, I’m saying it is a precursor to the “Mark”. Israel has set to limit access to cafes, culture and more.

The Times of Israel quote: – “Officials reportedly closing in on a plan to reopen many activities only for the inoculated, or those with recent negative results — while making it costly and difficult to get tested, to force them into the inoculation. (timesofisreal.com).

The BBC World News reported – “Spain is to set up a register of people who refuse to be vaccinated against coronavirus, and share it with other European Union nations, according to the Health Minister.”

The United States has had a mandatory vaccination for quite some time. The legal precedent for mandatory vaccinations dates back to a 1905 Supreme Court case after a smallpox outbreak in Massachusetts. States have the legal and constitutional authority to require that the people who live in that state be vaccinated, or to introduce a vaccine mandate.

I’m really unsure how I feel about this. As a child I took the Measles, Mumps & Rubella vaccination, as well as the sugar cube for Polio. I can see the benefit it has for the country and individuals, but we are supposed to live in the land of the free.

Putting something in my body should be my choice, and since they do not have data on long-term side effects to go by, it is a scary thought. Especially since everything I read and hear contradicts one statement over another.

If the CDC doesn’t have good accumulation of data, then I don’t have enough data to make an intelligent decision about the vaccine.

According to USA Today, public health and legal experts say that a mandate is not likely anytime soon, and likely not to come from the federal government. Instead, employers and states, might condition access to workplaces, schools and colleges upon getting the vaccine, and mandate it once the FDA issues full approval, potentially months later.

“It’s much more likely that a private organization or company will require you to be vaccinated to get certain access to places,” said Arthur Caplan, a professor of bioethics at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine.

People worry about the President, Governor, or County Executive telling them what to do.

I don’t think that’s going to happen, according to Caplan. (usatoday.com).

I was watching a show the other day and a Crow Indian woman ask a Sherriff if he was the Eagle or the Osprey? She explained to the Sherriff that the Eagle is a great bird that can soar and fly well, but he is terrible at fishing. The Osprey, on the other hand is great at fishing, but not an opponent against the Eagle. The Eagle will steal the Osprey’s fish right out of his mouth.

We Christians need to insure we are Eagles, not Ospreys.

Yes, God has a plan for this world, but we can delay His plan for our children’s sake. So, stand up for what you believe in, even if your opinion is not the popular one.

Karen Y. Stevens, Executive Director, Meals on Wheels