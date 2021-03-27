Community Briefs 3.27.21

Send community events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

An Evening with The Quebe Sisters

Shine your boots, kick up your heels for A Western Swing Spring: An Evening with The Quebe Sisters at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Saturday, April 17 at the Lutcher Theater parking lot! Tickets are available at Lutcher.org The outdoor event will include live music, dance floor and food trucks.

Bimonthly meeting of Friends of the Orange Depot

The board of directors meeting for the Friends of the Orange Depot will be held on Thursday, April 8, 5:30 p.m., at the depot. Plans will be cemented for the annual fundraiser, Depot Day, to be held on the grounds on Saturday, May 1. We encourage interested volunteers to attend the meeting.

Depot Day activities will include, petting zoo, train rides, pony rides, balloon expert, musical entertainment, plus tours of the inside of the depot to see the changes that have been made in the past year. Entry is free, with small fees for rides. A number of Orange area vendors will be set up inside the depot as well. We are still open for sponsors for this year’s event, so if you are interested, please contact Rose at 409-330-1576. She is also the contact for special events in this very popular historic space.

Free cooking class

Celebrate Spring with a free cooking class at the pavilion at The Field of Plenty 2120 Wickard Orange, Texas starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday March 27, 2021. The Field of Plenty is directly behind Orange Christian Service which is on West Park.

Participants will learn ways to cook healthy vegetables for their family, taste all that is cooked, receive a folder of healthy vegetable recipes and a kit with soil and seeds to plant a personal vegetable garden. Seating is limited to 8-10 and masks are to be worn and social distancing will be observed. RSVP 886-0938

The funding provided for this project is The Entergy Charitable Foundation.

Trunk Sale

P.E.O. Sisterhood plans a Trunk Sale on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church parking lot (1401 W. Park, Orange). New and gently used items include china, kitchenware, household items, sporting equipment, fishing gear, home décor, clothes, books, shoes and more. This trunk sale will benefit the local chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to the advancement of women by sponsoring them with scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and the stewardship of Cottey College to achieve their highest aspirations.

Part 2 Healthy Living with Plants

Orange County Master Gardeners presents Part 2 Healthy Living with Plants Nutritional Infusions and Teas Seminar on Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Expo Center Ballroom on 1442. Bring your own mug to taste the teas. COVID-19 protocols will still be observed such as mask wearing is required and we will social distance. Sanitizer will be available as well as temperatures will be taken prior to entrance. Email ocmg1990@gmail.com or call 409-882-7010 to sign up for the class.

Fish or BBQ Dinner Fundraiser

Gate City Guild #42 is selling Fried or Baked Fish or BBQ dinners as a fundraiser, from 9 a.m. until sold out on Friday, April 2 at 110 Amaryllis Ave. in Orange. Dinners are $10 each with your choice of Fish or Barbecue with green beans, potato salad, dirty rice, bread and a drink. To preorder, call Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.

Spring Things Craft Fair

Over 40 vendors with items ranging from wood crafts to beauty products and everything in between will be at Spring Things Craft Fair from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 3 at Harmony Baptist Church located at 4685 Hwy 12 in Vidor. Lifeshare blood drive, Spirit Stables, blood pressure screenings and more!

Prom Dress Giveaway

Gate City Guild #42 is giving away 80 prom dresses. To qualify, one must be a senior and show school ID. This is open to Southeast Texas High School seniors only. Dresses are brand new. To set up a time on April 3 to select a dress, call Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.

Kindergarten Roundup for Little Cypress Elementary

Kindergarten Roundup for Little Cypress Elementary is coming up in April. It is a two-part process. Parents can pick up registration packets from April 5 to April 9 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

We hope to provide more individualized attention when registering the children by dividing the Round-Up into smaller groups. On Tuesday, April 13 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., we will register incoming students with last names beginning with letters A-M. Thursday, April 15, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., we will register incoming students with last names beginning with letters N-Z.

Registration will be held in the school cafeteria, so please park in the lot behind the school. If you have a conflict with the day scheduled for your child’s last name, please let the school staff know when you pick up your packet so they will expect you at the other registration event.

If you have questions, please call the school after spring break (March 15-19) at 409.883.2838.

CASA Classic Golf Tournament

CASA Classic Golf Tournament benefitting the programs of CASA of the Sabine Neches Region is from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Wildwood Golf Course. Four person Scramble, $300 per team, $100 Hole Sponsor. Register at casanr.org for more information call 409-886-2272

Fishing Tournament Vendor applications available

BASS Masters Elite Fishing Tournament will be here April 8-11, 2021. Are you interested in being a Vendor for the event? Or do you know someone that would want to be? We would love to have you! Call the chamber today to secure your spot! 883-3536

Free Concerts

As part of Bassmaster Fishing Tournament, the Orange County River Festival and The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce present free concerts April 8 – April 10 at the Orange Boat Ramp. Thursday, April 8 at 7 p.m. is Joey Greer. Friday at 7 p.m. is New Orleans Bag of Donuts. Britt Godwin is performing at 6 p.m. and Neal McCoy hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 10.

Art in the Park and Orange Riverfront Car Show

Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting Art in the Park and the Orange Riverfront Car Show at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 10 at Stark Park located at 201 7th Street in Orange.

Bloomin’ Crazy Plant

Our annual Bloomin’ Crazy Plant sale will be held Saturday, April 10 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Cormier Park, 8235 FM 1442 in Orangefield between the railroad tracks and the Catholic Church. We will have a large variety of plants along with several vendors to enhance your gardening experience. Masks will be required to enter the pavilion. Temperatures will be taken prior to entrance. Tickets will be given out on a first come basis and the number of people allowed in at a time will be limited to properly social distance. For more information, please email ocmg1990@gmail.com

Free Electronic Filing Tax Services

Jackson Community Center will be offering Free Tax Assistance through Lamar University Community Tax Center. Fast refund and electronic filing are available to eligible families and individuals earning up to $57,000.

Date and time: Thru April 15, 2021. Open Monday thru Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 520 W. Decatur Ave in Orange, Texas, by appointments only.

To schedule an appointment and for additional information please contact Elizabeth Campbell, Program Manager at (409) 779-1981 or email jccorange@gmail.com

A&M AgriLife Extension Office Programs

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office has some upcoming programs in April:

April 13, 20, and 27: Intro to Beekeeping: The topics that will be covered in this series are Equipment, Personal Protective Gear, Hive Products, and Basic Biology & Starting Concerns. The cost for the whole series is $25 if paid prior to the class and $30 if paid at the door. This will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the AgriLife Extension Office on FM 1442 in Orange. Please reserve your spot by April 10 by calling the Extension Office at 409-882-7010.

April 17: Cooking Class for Adults with Rocky: Have fun while cooking healthy recipes. You will be preparing a 3-course meal, have mystery box ingredients, and door prizes. Your instructor will be Rocky Bridges and will be held at 10 a.m. The cost of this class is $25 per person due by April 9. This will also be held at the AgriLife Extension office on FM 1442 in Orange. Call 409-882-7010 to sign-up for the class. Class size is limited.

Pete’s Dueling Pianos

United Way of OC will present Pete’s Dueling Pianos on May 1, 2021. More information will be made available closer to the event.