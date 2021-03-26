March 26, 2021

Fish or BBQ Dinner Fundraiser

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:39 am Friday, March 26, 2021

Gate City Guild #42 is selling Fried or Baked Fish or BBQ dinners as a fundraiser, from 9 a.m. until sold out on Friday, March 26 at 110 Amaryllis Ave. in Orange. Dinners are $10 each with your choice of Fish or Barbecue with green beans, potato salad, dirty rice, bread and a drink. To preorder, call Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.

