LSCO nursing student wins national award

Danielle Sullivan, a Lamar State College Orange nursing student, has been selected as one of 10 National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX®) Hurst Scholars. Not only is she one of 10 selected in the nation, she is the only scholar selected from Texas.

“We couldn’t be prouder of Danielle for her achievement. Our LSCO Nursing Program is home to so many dedicated and driven students, and Danielle’s selection as the only Texas student and one of only ten in the nation to receive this award makes it clear that her drive and determination is exceptional. We are so proud that Danielle has chosen LSCO as her home to advance her career in nursing, and as is evidenced by her award, we know the sky is the limit for this Gator in her career,” LSCO President Dr. Thomas Johnson said.

The scholarship, funded by national nursing exam prep company Hurst Review Services, is exclusively for Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society nursing majors who plan to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX®). Along with the national recognition, as a Hurst Review NCLEX® Scholar, Sullivan will receive free use of Hurst Review study materials – a $300 value – and a $250 scholarship award to pay for the NCLEX® exam fees. The NCLEX® is a standardized exam given by each state’s board of nursing to determine if RN or LPN/LVN candidates are competent for entry-level nursing practice.

Phi Theta Kappa, of which Sullivan is a member, is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges.