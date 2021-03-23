March 23, 2021

  • 82°

Spring Things Craft Fair

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:44 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Over 40 vendors with items ranging from wood crafts to beauty products and everything in between will be at Spring Things Craft Fair from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 3 at Harmony Baptist Church located at 4685 Hwy 12 in Vidor.  Lifeshare blood drive, Spirit Stables, blood pressure screenings and more!

Print Article