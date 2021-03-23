LSCO Speech and Debate Team Places 3rd out of All 2-Year TX Colleges in Tournament

The LSCO Speech and Debate Team placed 3rd overall out of all two-year Texas colleges in the Phi Rho Pi Regional Speech and Debate Tournament held virtually this past weekend by Tyler Junior College.

Sophomore Nick Lewis placed 2nd place in Program Interpretation and 3rd in Informative Speaking. Freshman Rhys Howeth earned 3rd place in After-Dinner Speaking, 3rd in Program Interpretation, and 5th in Dramatic interpretation.