Faith Calendar

Spring P.I.L.

Kingdom Assignment Ministries presents Pray/Prepare-Ignite-Launch Conference 2021: Women on the Wall. Join us at 6 p.m. Friday, March 26 at 1009 Green Ave. in Orange at Victory Gospel Chapel. Speakers are Apostle Trena Arceneaux, Elder Marquita Malone, Evangelist Michelle Luna, and pastor/Lady Latrice Guillory. Scripture reference is Habakkuk 2:1 – I will stand at my watch and station myself on the ramparts; I will look to see what he will say to me, and what answer I am to give to this complaint. Event hosted by Rev. Vernike Williams Pitre.

Not On My Watch

Kingdom Assignment Ministries is hosting Tent of Meeting No. 4 Not on my Watch from 3 p.m. – until on Saturday, March 27 at West Park (Park and Walking Trail). Watch therefor, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man. – Luke 31:36

Advanced Theological Training

A Taste of Grace Interest Night is being held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24 at Orange Church of God located at 1911 North 16th Street in Orange. Get a taste of advanced theological training by Grace School of Theology. Pastor Demetrius ‘Demo’ Moffett of Orange Church of God is host pastor. Register to join us: info.gsot.edu/interest-night

Glow Family Easter Experience Event

Orange First Church of the Nazarene, will host Glow Family Easter Experience Event from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 at 3810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Orange. Join us for a fun-filled Easter Experience for the whole family! Pre-Register by visiting https://forms.gle/BQjhAgmtCgN9QapL6 We hope to see you there!

Gather OC

Young adults residing in the Orange area are invited to participate in GATHER OC, a relaxed worship and learning time, designed for single and married young adults, ages 20s-40s. Participants will have the opportunity to get to know new friends and share time with their peers in a warm and inviting, coffee shop-style setting. The hour together will include musical praise and worship, corporate quiet time, a short devotional and small group time.

GATHER OC will take place Sunday nights, beginning February 28, 2021, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 1819 N. 16th Street in Orange, Texas.

For more information contact Pastor Ryan Chandler at ryan@trinityorange.com or call the Trinity Baptist Church office at 409-886-1333.

Food Pantry

5K Ministries Food Pantry, located at 9125 Skeeter, Orange, TX 77632 at the corner of Hwy 62 and Skeeter 3 miles north of the intersection in Mauriceville, is open 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 409-745-7110

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

