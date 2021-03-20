Church plans day of service

By Dawn Burleigh

Youth Pastor Tyler VanSteenburg and his wife Hannah, the Children’s Pastor, join the staff at Orange First Church of the Nazarene just in time to help plan Service Day with the leadership team.

VanSteenburgs are newlyweds and from Flint, Michigan.

On Service Day, the congregation will participate in servicing others at three locations in the area.

“We will be at a school, a nursing home and one more location,” Tyler said. Exact locations were still being worked out at the time of the interview.

“We want to help those in need around us,” Tyler said. “We want to partner with organizations already here.”

Tyler said the plans were already under way before he and his wife arrived.

“Pastor Brad has a vision, so it was perfect timing,” Tyler said. “We have the vision as well. We want to make a change in the community.”

The church has events leading up to Service Day such as Glow Family Easter Experience Event from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 at 3810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Orange.

On Easter Sunday, April 4, the church will host breakfast instead of Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. Services are at 10:45 a.m. The theme is Light in the Dark.

“It is about finding light in the resurrection in a dark world,” Tyler said. “Breakfast is open to everyone who wants to join us.”

On Service Day, Saturday April 3, the church will also service breakfast to the volunteers before they head out to the locations.

“We want to get back into the community and to give back to the community,” Tyler said. “We want to be a positive influence, a place for people to feel safe. We want to bring the light of Christ into the community.”