Orange County marriage licenses issued 3.15-3.19.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of March 15-March 19, 2021:
Shayne-Ayden A. Richar.2d and Ibory-Shunae N. Tippins
Garrett M. Baker and Courtney N. Hanks
Hunter J. Adams and Faith A. Havens
Norman J. Elmore and Brittany A. King
Allen W. Trussell and Jessica R. Metcalfe
Sean D. Miller and Heather A. Jones
Walter P. Homick, Sr. and Sandra M. Uhlig
Joseph D. Vercher and Brandy L. Zierer
Jeffrey L. Igleheart and Sarah A. Veillon
Zachary T. Griffin and Crystal L. Watkins
Herman V.R Hopper, Jr. and Keilea M. Lee
Bradley J. Gilliam and April D. Roberson
Jose C. Tavarez-Villanueva and Keily Renteria-Mendoza
Ranard Lafeur and Cathleen Davis
Tony Spivey and Connie Lancon
Shane C. Miller and Nacona L. McLaughlin
Alvaro A. Vargas-Collazo and Veronica L. Muniz
Amos B. Alleman and Myrla T. Salac
Stark Foundation continues tremendous commitment to the community
