Spring P.I.L. Conference: Women on the Wall

Kingdom Assignment Ministries presents Pray/Prepare-Ignite-Launch Conference 2021: Women on the Wall. Join us at 6 p.m. Friday, March 26 at 1009 Green Ave. in Orange at Victory Gospel Chapel. Speakers are Apostle Trena Arceneaux, Elder Marquita Malone, Evangelist Michelle Luna, and pastor/Lady Latrice Guillory. Scripture reference is Habakkuk 2:1 – I will stand at my watch and station myself on the ramparts; I will look to see what he will say to me, and what answer I am to give to this complaint. Event hosted by Rev. Vernike Williams Pitre.