OHS One Act Play Competes at District Competition

On Saturday, the Orangefield High School One-Act Play competed at the district competition. The entire cast and crew did an awesome job and took home alternate. Individual awards went to Shelby Eason for All-Star Cast, Gavin Scott for Honorable Mention Cast, and Sadie Prouse for Orangefield’s Tech Award.

Cast: Shelby Eason, Gavin Scott, Samantha Vahsholtz, Kira Merendino, Catalina Walters, and Brenlea Rogers. Crew: Chloe Padilla, Sadie Prouse, Mary Wernig, Kiley Boyd, Rylie Kethan, Ava Dyer, and Ayla Merendino.