A Taste of Grace Interest Night is being held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 24 at Orange Church of God located at 1911 North 16th Street in Orange. Get a taste of advanced theological training by Grace School of Theology. Pastor Demetrius ‘Demo’ Moffett of Orange Church of God is host pastor. Register to join us: info.gsot.edu/interest-night