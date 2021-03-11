OHS Sophisticats Bring Home Awards
To The Leader
The Orangefield High School Sophisticats competed in the Galveston Island Festival this past weekend and received the following awards:
Sweepstakes winners for both officers and team
Judges Awards for Officer Jazz and Officer Contemporary
Judges Awards for team jazz, team contemporary, and team novelty
Best Overall officers received a bronze
Best Overall team received a bronze
Small Division Best In Class for officers
Small Division Best In Class for team
Out of 20 Soloist, Breea Hubbard received 2nd runner up, Shea Pietz received 1st runner up and Ashleigh Greenwood was the winner of the small division.
