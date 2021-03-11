OHS Sophisticats Bring Home Awards

To The Leader

The Orangefield High School Sophisticats competed in the Galveston Island Festival this past weekend and received the following awards:

Sweepstakes winners for both officers and team

Judges Awards for Officer Jazz and Officer Contemporary

Judges Awards for team jazz, team contemporary, and team novelty

Best Overall officers received a bronze

Best Overall team received a bronze

Small Division Best In Class for officers

Small Division Best In Class for team

Out of 20 Soloist, Breea Hubbard received 2nd runner up, Shea Pietz received 1st runner up and Ashleigh Greenwood was the winner of the small division.