Orange County marriage licenses issued 3.1-3.5.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of March 1 – March 5, 2021:
James Stack and Elisa Daigle
Cody Dupuy and Katlyn Shoemaker
Willard Chesney and Denise Gallagher
Jason Becker and Harlie McCoy
Blake Vidrine and Kaitlin Billiot
Mario Gonzales and Madeline Bryant
Joseph Blacksher and Pamela Kay
Cameron West and Shelby Fricano
Jeremy Snell and Andrea Pinkston
Thomas Siau and Emily Lowe
Joshua Horn and Haley Broussard
Shawn Allen and Samantha Gray
Ammon Ross and Kristin Broom
Robert Lunsford and Carolyn Johnson
Matthew Fontenot and Danni Sheard
Jordan Revia and Hannah Jackson
Brock Janise and Emily Armer
