March 9, 2021

  • 73°

NAACP Meeting

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:34 am Tuesday, March 9, 2021

The NAACP Orange Branch wants to welcome our current and new members. Members are invited to the first NAACP general meeting of 2021 at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Please join Zoom ID# 881 7271 6250 Passcode: 958434

The purpose is to bring unity to our community! There are a few changes in leadership, but the purpose remains the same:

To support, democracy, dignity and freedom.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar