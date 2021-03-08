Celebrate Spring with a free cooking class at the pavilion at The Field of Plenty 2120 Wickard Orange, Texas starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday March 27, 2021. The Field of Plenty is directly behind Orange Christian Service which is on West Park.

Participants will learn ways to cook healthy vegetables for their family, taste all that is cooked, receive a folder of healthy vegetable recipes and a kit with soil and seeds to plant a personal vegetable garden. Seating is limited to 8-10 and masks are to be worn and social distancing will be observed.

The funding provided for this project is The Entergy Charitable Foundation.