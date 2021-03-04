WOCCISD will continue to enforce mask-wearing
From WOCCISD
Upon review of the updated guidelines from TEA concerning COVID protocols. West Orange-Cove CISD will continue to enforce mask-wearing on campuses, buses and continue ALL of our district COVID protocols because it is safe for our students and staff.
