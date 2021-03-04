Alcorn State University prepares to inaugurate first female president

LORMAN, Mississippi — Dr. Felecia M. Nave, a 1996 Alcorn State University alum, will be inaugurated as her alma mater’s 20th president, and first female president in the university’s history, on Friday, April 16, 2021.

The investiture of Dr. Nave marks a pivotal point in Alcorn’s 150-year history. This event is both a celebration of Alcorn’s first female president and an opportunity to honor and salute trailblazers within the Alcorn community who have made impacts within their respective fields.

“I am Alcorn and I hope the students and the university community will see me as a daily reminder of what an Alcorn education can do,” said Dr. Nave.

Dr. Nave is the second generation Alcornite. She is personally and professionally invested in Alcorn’s mission to develop well-rounded future leaders of high character who can be successful in the global marketplace. Her 18-plus years in higher education, woven with her commitment to Alcorn, allow her to strengthen current programs, establish new programs and initiatives while moving the university forward and elevating its profile.

“Her ability to be detailed and solution-oriented, along with the ability to see and define the big picture, will no doubt provide a transformative and inspiring change within the university that will have lasting effects long after her tenure as president of the university,” said former student and mentee, Jabreel Walker.

The Inauguration, which was originally scheduled for April 6, 2020, and associated events will have limited capacity, in alignment with COVID-19 recommendations. Events celebrating this momentous occasion will be held on all three Alcorn State University campuses and live-streamed. Within the theme “Dare to Lead,” the Inauguration will focus on the fulfillment of ambitious dreams. As a leader who truly represents her students, Dr. Nave’s story is one of tangible inspiration.

April 14 Inaugural Kickoff Celebration and Vicksburg Celebration

April 15 Natchez Celebration

April 16 Investiture and Community Reception

April 17 Inauguration Scholarship Gala

For a full list of events, visit alcorn.edu/inauguration2021.

“With her experience, Felecia can lead Alcorn into the 21st century, transforming it into the university she knows it can be and was once upon a time,” said Tracie Nave, spouse of Dr. Felecia Nave and fellow Alcorn alum.